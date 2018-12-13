15 arraigned, 5 sentenced in VW Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 15 people were arraigned and five people sentenced during hearings held this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Those arraigned include the following:

Kevin Davies, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs into a government facility, complicity to illegal conveyance of drugs into a government facility, and tampering with evidence, all felonies of the third degree; and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered held on a $25,000 cash/commercial surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 16, 2019, while a trial date has been scheduled for Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Candice Huffman, 33, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of burglary, a felony of the second degree; burglary, a third-degree felony; and theft of drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. She was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, with the added condition that she have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. A pretrial conference will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

William Wellek, 60, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to one count each of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree; and aggravated possession of drugs and possession of fentanyl, both felonies of the fifth degree.

A $25,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and Wellek will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. January 2.

Jason Parker, 36, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree; and a third-degree felony count of the same offense. He was ordered held on a $50,000 cash/commercial surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. January 2.

Travis Gaskill, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of unlawful possession of ordnance, a felony of the fifth degree; and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond, with a pretrial conference set for 8 a.m. Thursday, January 10, 2019.

Adam Blatteau, 37, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of theft, a felony of the fifth degree; and a first-degree misdemeanor theft offense. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. January 10.

Ryan Churchwell, 42, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree; and first-degree misdemeanor theft. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. January 2.

Landon Clifton, 33, of Convoy, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of theft, each a felony of the fifth degree; and a first-degree misdemeanor theft count. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. January 10.

Amy Hart, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. January 2.

Samantha Lacy, 26, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

Cody Lippi, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. January 2.

Charles Miller, 63, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of theft from a person in a protected class and theft, both felonies of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond, with the added condition he have no contact with the alleged victim, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. January 10.

Connor Townsend-Elliot, 20, of Middle Point, pleaded not guilty to one count each of contaminating a substance used for human consumption, a felony of the first degree; attempted corrupting another with drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and placing a harmful substance in food, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. January 2.

Vicki Young, 64, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. January 2.

Dillon Nihiser, 22, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond, with a pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. January 9.

Those sentenced include the following:

Joshua McGinnis, 37, of Convoy, was given four years in prison on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the second degree; 24 months in prison on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony, with both sentences to run concurrent to each other. Judge Martin D. Burchfield also gave him credit for 180 days already served, but ordered him to register as a Tier 2 sex offender every 180 days for the next 25 years.

David Leach, 27, of Delphos, was given 36 months in prison on each of three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a felony of the third degree, to run consecutively to each other. He was given credit for `54 days already served, meaning he must serve up to more than 8½ years in prison, if not released early. He was also classified as a Tier 3 sex offender and must register every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Anthony Bonifas, 20, of Delphos, was sentenced to two years of community control, including 10 days of jail to begin Thursday, January 3, 2019. He must also undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended and stay compliant with medications.

Johnny Ray Bowersock, 54, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 14 months in prison on a charge of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He was given credit for 76 days already served.

Robert Stegaman, 44, of Van Wert, was given two years of community control, on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He must also undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended.

Two people changed their pleas during hearings this week.

Caleb Phillips, 18, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of cocaine, two counts of trafficking in marijuana, each a felony of the fifth degree; and aggravated possession of drugs, also a fifth-degree felony. The marijuana trafficking counts also included a specification that he used $1,155.92 in cash in the commission of the crime. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed until he successfully completes a substance abuse treatment program.

Troy Zuzalski, 34, of Lewis Center, changed his plea to guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing schedule for 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Two people also appeared for bond violation hearings.

Nicole Conn, 41, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her surety bond by failing to report. A new bond was set at $5,000 cash/commercial surety, and a pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Jualina Dull, 30, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her surety bond by failing to appear for court hearings and by having a positive drug screen. A $5,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. January 23.