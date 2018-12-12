Lincolnview bowlers downed by Lima Sr.

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Lima Sr. swept Lincolnview at Westgate Bowling and Entertainment Center on Tuesday.

The Spartans defeated the Lancers 2382-2264, while the Lady Lancers fell 1936-1663.

Brad Korte led Lincolnview with a 408 series (216, 192), followed by Drew Motycka’s 295 series (174, 121). Justin Braun rolled a 276 series (121, 155), while Logan Daeger finished with a 260 series (132, 128). Jerron Taylor rounded out the scoring with a 248 series (147, 101).

The Lady Lancers were led by Shiann Kraft’s 304 series (126, 178), followed by Alicia Rist’s 232 series (116, 116). Other scores were Delaney Keysor (129), Hanna Scaggs (111), Maria Sarver (107), Amy Beair (105), Kenzie Sealscott (102) and Shania Profit (87).