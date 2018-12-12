Lady Cougar bowlers top Wapakoneta

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School bowling defeated Wapakoneta at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

The Lady Cougars had a close first game then opened up a solid lead after the two traditional games 1413 to 1317, and finished the five game baker set with a slim margin of 678 to 677 to defeat the Redskins 2091 to 1994.

Leading games on the night came from Hanna Say (155), Allison Hauter (162) and Lorrie Decker 174, 174 (348 series)

Van Wert’s season and WBL is now 2-0. The Lady Cougars will return to action at 12 p.m. Saturday at Varsity Lanes in St. Marys.