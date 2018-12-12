Hoops: Lady Lancers edged by Elida

Van Wert independent sports

Jordan Decker scored 20 points, but Lincolnview lost to Elida 53-49 in non-conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.

The Lady Lancers made one more basket than the visitors (17-16), but the Lady Bulldogs converted 18 of 27 foul shots, compared to 14 of 22 for Lincolnview.

It was a tight game through, as the two teams were tied 11-11 after one quarter. Elida led 22-21 at halftime and 31-28 after three quarters.

Brianna Ebel scored eight points, followed by Adia Welch and Lakin Brant (five each). Decker and Sierra Adams each pulled down seven rebounds.

Amira Freeman and Hayleigh Bacome scored 14 for Elida, while Cienna Kuhn chipped in with 10.

Lincolnview (2-3) will host Spencerville on Thursday.