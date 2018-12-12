Electric co-op seeking board candidates

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is looking for highly qualified professional individuals to run for the board of trustees and help shape the strategic direction of the co-op. Three seats are up for re-election within Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op (PPEC)’s territory. The upcoming election will be for Districts 2, 4, and 5.

District 2 includes members who reside in Van Wert County. This position is held by William Dowler, who is seeking re-election.

includes members who reside in Van Wert County. This position is held by William Dowler, who is seeking re-election. District 4 includes members living in Emerald, Jackson, Blue Creek, and Paulding townships in Paulding County, as well as Defiance County’s Delaware Township. This position is represented by Jay Dangler, who is seeking re-election.

includes members living in Emerald, Jackson, Blue Creek, and Paulding townships in Paulding County, as well as Defiance County’s Delaware Township. This position is represented by Jay Dangler, who is seeking re-election. District 5 includes members who reside in Indiana’s Maumee, Adams, Jefferson, and Jackson townships. This position is held by Steven McMichael, who is seeking re-election.

Each trustee serves a three-year term. The PPEC board of trustees consists of nine co-op members who each represent one district within the territory.

“The trustees have a great deal of responsibilities, and that is why it is important to have highly qualified individuals run for the board,” said President and CEO George Carter. “The trustees are responsible for establishing, reviewing, and revising corporate policies and identifying strategic initiatives to ensure that service to the PPEC membership remains foremost in mind.”

If interested in running, you must be a member of PPEC and you must complete a petition form, which requires obtaining 20 signatures from members in the district from which you reside. Petition forms can be picked up at PPEC’s office located at 401 McDonald Pike, Paulding, Ohio, or can also be downloaded online at www.ppec.coop/elections/. Petitions must be returned to the co-op office no later than 4:30 p.m. this Friday, December 14.

The official ballots will be mailed to members in districts 2, 4, and 5 in February. The winners of the election will be announced at the annual meeting on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Please call PPEC at 800.686.2357 for more information.