VWCF offering program for non-profits

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation is offering a non-profit resources program, IMPACT: A Non-profit Capacity Building Program, for its second year.

This program is aimed at increasing the capacity of local non-profit organizations. This program acts as a process of developing and strengthening the skills, instincts, abilities, processes, and resources that organizations need to survive, adapt, and thrive in the fast-changing world.

Serving as an informational resource and acting as a catalyst to encourage stronger collaboration among nonprofit organizations, this program will strengthen local non-profit leaders and enhance collective community impact.

Professionals from The Ohio Association of Non-profit Organizations present workshops on the following topics: Board development, marketing, fundraising, outcomes and measures, financial and legal, leadership, and strategic planning. A local speaker will present on the topic of human resources, while the foundation will host a grant writing workshop.

Only seven non-profit organizations will be accepted into this capacity building program. Requirements for acceptance are: 1) be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, 2) have received funding from VWCF within the past three years, and 3) be governed by a board of directors.

Deadline for acceptance is Friday, January 18, 2019. The first session is Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Applications are available online at http://vanwertcountyfoundation.org/vwcf-offers-impact-for-2nd-year/

For more information, email amanda@vanwertcountyfoundation.org or call Amanda Miller, marketing & resource development manager, at 419.238.1743.