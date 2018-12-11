Random Thoughts: lopsided scores & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts center around lopsided scores, wrestling, NFL, college and high school football.

Girls scores

Some of last week’s girls’ high school basketball scores were lopsided to say the least. 73-7 and 105-19 are a couple that come to mind.

I wasn’t at either of those games, so I don’t have firsthand knowledge of what went down. I’d like to think that the coaches for the winning teams eased up at some point, but those scores seem to indicate otherwise.

I understand it can be a tough call. You want your team to play hard but at some point, you probably should take your foot off the gas.

Lancer Invitational

Kudos to everyone involved with Saturday’s Lancer Wrestling Invitational. It was a well run tournament, which is no easy feat.

Even more impressive: once the tournament ended, the gymnasium was cleared out and made ready in time for junior varsity and varsity boys basketball the same night.

NFL MVP

He most likely won’t win it but you know who should be strongly considered for NFL MVP honors?

Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck. Without him last year, the Colts were 4-12. This year, the Colts are 7-6 and in the AFC playoff race, and Luck has a great deal to do with the turnaround.

Fun in Cleveland

If you’re a Browns fan like me, football is fun again in Cleveland. Since Hue Jackson was sent packing, the Browns have gone 3-2 and are actually watchable.

Technically, Cleveland is in the AFC playoff race, but a lot has to happen for the team to actually qualify for the postseason. Still, the future actually looks bright.

Army-Navy

It’s one of my favorite football games of the year. There have been times where one or both teams weren’t so great (Army is having a great run now though), but it didn’t matter. It’s fun just to take in all of the pageantry that goes with the game.

I love watching/am obsessed with option football, so the game itself is an added treat, but it still makes me wonder sometimes why more teams don’t go back to an old school option offense.

Pigskin Pick’Em

It just occurred to me that I didn’t share my final record from this year’s Pigskin Pick’Em.

Out of seven championship games, I was correct on just three. That’s well off the pace from 2017, when I was 7-0 with state championship picks.

During the 2018 postseason, I was 19-10 (just 65.5 percent), and when you add the regular season record of 167-48 to the playoff total, I went 186-58, a winning percentage of 76 percent.

Pigskin Pick’Em will be back for the 2019 and once again, I’ll go head to head with guest selectors throughout the regular season.

Poll championships vs. on the field championships

Just three out of the 2018 Associated Press poll champions won titles on the field – Akron Hoban in Division II, Cincinnati Wyoming in Division IV and Kirtland in Division VI. Two other poll champions finished as runners-up – Cincinnati Colerain in Division I and Kettering Alter in Division III.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.