Lutherans provide aid

The Piecemakers of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert are members of a Thrivent Action Team. Thrivent helped the women purchase batting to make 50 quilts for Lutheran World Relief. Shown (from the left) are Barbara Reichert, Carol Greulach, Joan Holland, Yvonne Leaser, Myra Friesner, Karen Ottenweller, Susan McKanna, Carol Doner, and Lois Linser.