Law Enforcement 12/11/18

Van Wert Police

December 6, 3:16 p.m. — Jualina B. Dull, 30, of 409 N. Franklin St., Apt. A, was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

December 6, 1:36 a.m. — Nathaniel P. Oehler, 22, of Stryker, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing official business and was also arrested on an outstanding felony warrant. Casey A. Gearhart, 22, of Bryan, a passenger in Oehler’s vehicle, was cited for obstruction of official business, possession of drug abuse instruments, and possession of a controlled substance. The charges were the result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington and Crawford streets.

December 2, 5:20 p.m. — Sierra A. Kiessling, 31, of Cloverdale, was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments, and was also arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in Putnam County while she was at Van Wert Health.

November 28, 9:15 a.m. — Dale G. Davies, 86, and Marcia D. Davies, 76, both of 1041 Elm St., were both served summonses related to alleged violations of the city junk ordinance.