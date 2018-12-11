Extension plans farm transition workshop

VW independent/submitted information

CELINA — The Ohio State University Extension will be hosting a farm transition and succession workshop on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Romer’s restaurant in Celina. For those who are thinking of how and when to transfer their farm business to the next generation, this workshop is one they will not want to miss.

This workshop is designed to help farm families develop a succession plan for their farm business. Attend and learn ways to successfully transfer management skills and the farm’s business assets from one generation to the next.

Learn how to have the crucial conversations about the future of your farm. This workshop will challenge farm families to actively plan for the future of the farm business. Farm families are encouraged to bring members from each generation to the workshop. Plan today for the future success of your family business.

Featured speakers for this event will include attorney Robert Moore of Law, Wright & Moore Law Company; Peggy Hall, assistant professor for the OSU Extension Agricultural & Resource Law Program; and David Marrison, Extension educator for Coshocton County.

The fee for this workshop is $20 per person, or $30 per farm couple, with a registration deadline of January 23, 2019. This class will be limited to the first 60 registrants. The fee includes lunch and program materials. More information about this program can be obtained by calling the Mercer County Extension office at 419.586.2179 and a program flyer can be found at www.mercer.osu.edu.