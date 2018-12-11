City Council learns city’s fire protection rating improves

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council received some good news during an otherwise brief and unremarkable meeting on Monday — its next to last meeting of the year.

City Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming noted that the city’s ISO (Insurance Services Office, which rates fire departments) fire protection rating has improved to a 3 from its former rating of 4. ISO fire protection ratings range from 1, the best, to 10, which does not meet ISO’s minimum firefighting standards.

Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones noted in a news release that the new ISO rating places the city in the top 10 percent of all communities nationwide.

“This rating reduction is welcome news,” Chief Jones noted. “This is a monumental achievement for our fire department and the City of Van Wert.

“The department members have worked very hard to maintain the rigorous standards required by ISO, while seeking additional points in the new areas ISO now grades,” Chief Jones noted, adding that he urges all property owners in the VWFD coverage area to contact their insurance agents to let them know of the new ISO ratings for the city.

The fire chief also thanked the Van Wert Police Department dispatch center and Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for providing information for the evaluation process.

Chief Jones said the ISO rating system grades a community on a number of criteria, including training, operations, and deployment, which includes fire apparatus, equipment testing, training, and the ability of a department to place adequate personnel on the scene of a building fire, as well as emergency communications systems, and a city’s water system.

Fleming said the lower rating could benefit some homeowners, while others may not receive a lower rating, depending on how their insurance companies structure premiums based on a community’s ISO rating.

“It’s definitely a help for businesses and larger insurers,” the safety-service director said, adding: “A 3 is probably a pretty good place for us.”

Fleming also reported that the city fire department has been negotiating with Pleasant Township to take over coverage of a portion of that township that abuts the U.S. 224 bypass. He said the city and township will be signing an agreement to that fact in the near future, and asked that emergency legislation be drawn up by Council to authorize city officials to enter into an agreement. The safety-service director noted that the new coverage area would “square up” the city’s fire district.

During his report, Fleming also noted that Van Wert-Decatur Road should “most likely” be open Tuesday, noting he appreciated the public’s patience during the road closure.

Council is also looking at legislation authorizing some end-of-year transfers and supplemental appropriations needed to balance the city’s books.

The next City Council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 26, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.