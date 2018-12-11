Booster Club donation

The Van Wert Booster Club, one of three groups involved in the 2018 Town Creek Live! event in downtown Van Wert, recently received a check for $400 for all of its hard work on the event. The other two groups involved were Main Street Van Wert and Wassenberg Art Center. This 2019 Town Creek Live! event has been set for July 13. Shown are (from the left) Nick Boley, Ben Laudick, Kelly Houg, Hope Wallace, and Mitch Price. photo provided