VWHS sets semester examination dates

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has announced the semester examination schedule for VWHS students.

Semester exams will be held Wednesday, December 19, and Thursday, December 20 — just ahead of Van Wert City Schools closing for the Christmas-New Year’s holiday.

Exam sessions will be staggered using the following exam schedule:

Wednesday, December 19

8-9:20 a.m. — First exam session for first period classes

9:30-10:50 a.m. — Second exam session for second period classes

10:50-11:50 a.m. — Open lunch

11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m. — Third exam session for third period classes

1:20-2:40 p.m. — Fourth exam session for fourth period classes

2:40-3:10 p.m. — Staff team time

Thursday, December 20

8-9:20 a.m. — Fifth exam period for fifth period classes

9:30-10:50 a.m. — Sixth exam period for sixth period classes

10:50-11:50 a.m. — Open lunch

11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m. — Seventh exam session for seventh period classes

1:20-2:40 p.m. — Make-up testing

2:40-3:10 p.m. — Staff team time

VWHS students are required to take semester exams unless a course does not offer one, or students have been granted permission to exempt through the Renaissance program.

Students who do not show up for exams will receive a zero on the exam. They will also fail the entire course, even if their grade percentage is equivalent to a passing grade, because they did not fulfill the course requirements, which includes taking the exam.

Students absent from an exam must follow all the VWHS attendance policies and procedures, as adopted by the Van Wert City Board of Education.

All make-up exams will occur according to those policies and procedures.