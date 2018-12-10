Van Wert bowlers post ‘W’ over Defiance

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert Cougars varsity and junior varsity teams defeated the Defiance Bulldogs in the season opener on Thursday.

The varsity won 2573-2518, and top scores of the night came from seniors Nathan Bidlack (217) and Ethan Brown (211). Sophomore Ian Ellis also rolled a 211, folowed by Nicholus McPhail (173). Also helping with the win: were seniors Derek Fanning, Troy Weaks and Collin Mosier and junior Jose Aguilar.

The junior varsity defeated the Bulldogs 2009-1607. Top scores of the night came from freshman Landon Nowak (156); sophomores Logan Goodwin (161) and Zachary Miller (145), and juniors Gabriel Siena (147) and Sam Cassidy (154). Also helping with the win were junior Dante Jones, sophomore Aidyn Sidle and freshmen David Gordan and Jim Tomlinson.

The Cougars will return to action at 4:30 today at Olympic Lanes against Wapakoneta.