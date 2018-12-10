Miller leads Lancers past Continental

Van Wert independent sports

A big second quarter propelled Lincolnview past Continental 62-33 in non-conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.

Leading 10-9 after the first quarter, the Lancers outscoring the visiting Pirates 23-8 in the second quarter for a 33-17 halftime advantage. Lincolnview led 50-26 after three quarters.

Zane Miller led all scorers with 20, while Jorge Salinas and Alek Bowersock each finished with nine. Mitchell Coleman led Coleman led Continental (0-4) with 11 points.

The Lancers (2-1) will travel to Spencerville on Friday, then Wayne Trace on Saturday.