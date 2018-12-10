Max D. Harter

Max D. Harter, 90, of Van Wert, died at 7:48 a.m. Monday, December 10, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born August 25, 1928, the son of Emery and Lena (Rhoades) Harter, who both preceded him in death. On July 8, 1950, he married the former Virginia “Ginny” Scott, and she died November 2, 2015.

Survivors include five children, Sheryl Tumblin-Burgei of Fort Jennings, Carol (Gary) Lininger of Van Wert, Jana (Roy) Ringwald of Van Wert, Karen (Robert) Ashley of New Braunfels, Texas, and Donald (Kim) Harter of Ohio City; 12 grandchildren, Katie Lininger, Melissa (James) McKean, Michelle (Matt) Menke, Matthew Tumblin, Jessica (Eric) Armstrong, Emily (Trevor) Sill, Cally (Tim) Lange, Hope Ringwald, Mitchell Ringwald, Megan Ashley, Mike (Jennifer) Burgei, and Angela (Tom) Pettinger, and 21 great-grandchildren, Alexandra Lininger, Jimmie McKean, Carson McKean, Kennedi McKean, Kaylee Lange, Grace Lange, Oliver Sill, Gabryelle Sill, Hayzell Sill, Dylan Armstrong, Corbyn Armstrong, Elizabeth Armstrong, Abigail Pettinger, Samantha Pettinger, Joey Pettinger, Naomi Pettinger, Brandt Menke, Calvin Menke, Stella Menke, William Burgei, and Victoria Burgei.

Max was a lifetime farmer and alumni employee of The Marsh Foundation in Van Wert. He continued farming after retirement with Carey Davis Sons Inc. of Van Wert. He had formerly served on the Farm Focus Board of Directors and was an avid supporter of the Lincolnview Lancers.

A granddaughter, Sarah Harter; one brother, Dale Harter; a sister, Bonnie Schaadt; and two sons-in-law, DeWayne Tumblin and Don Burgei, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 12, and an hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Lincolnview Lancer Athletic Boosters or a charity of the donor’s choice.

