Crestview downs Parkway

Crestview’s Brant Richardson moves in for two of his six points during Saturday’s 62-52 victory at Parkway. Kalen Etzler led the Knights with 19 points, while older brother Javin Etzler had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Crestview (2-0) will travel to Bluffton on Friday, then will host Edgerton on Saturday. Parkway (2-2) will play at Temple Christian on Tuesday, then will host Fort Recovery on Friday and South Adams on Saturday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent