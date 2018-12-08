Retired teachers group sets holiday lunch

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association will hold its holiday luncheon meeting at noon Friday, December 14, at Willow Bend Country Club. Attendees will be treated to the joyful sounds of holiday music presented by the upper elementary students of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Elementary School, under the direction of Erin Stokes.

A festive holiday luncheon will then be served and includes the following menu items: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, gelatin salad, dinner roll, and peppermint cheesecake, plus coffee, tea, and water.

The meal cost is $11 per person. A reservation for the luncheon can be made by contacting Jean Minnig at 419.238.9529, or via email at jaminnig@hotmail.com). Reservation deadline is 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 12.

Following the meal, Principal Dan Metzger of St. Mary’s Catholic School will share the ways in which the school’s students are finding the true meaning of Christmas in their many school ministries and projects.

A brief VWARTA business session will address the collection of ORTA/VWARTA dues, updating membership information, “Restore Our COLA” progress, and election of officers. The community service project at this meeting will be a money collection for the Saint Vincent de Paul organization to assist in providing shelter for homeless people in the Van Wert area.

For more information about the Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association or this luncheon program, contact President Deb Kleinhenz at 419.238.9519.