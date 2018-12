Lady Cougars to hold food drive

Submitted information

The Van Wert Lady Cougars basketball team will host the Spencerville Bearcats on Monday, December 10, and the team is inviting all spectators to donate two canned goods to receive $1 off the admission price.

All donations will benefit the Van Wert Salvation Army. Regular tickets are $6 at the door with junior varsity game tipping off at 6 p.m.