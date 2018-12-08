Elks donate to Wreaths Across America

VW independent/submitted information

The Veterans Committee of Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently made a donation of $195 to the Wreaths Across America program. The monies will purchase 13 wreaths.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach, which is carried out by coordinating wreath laying-in ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as more than 1,400 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is set for Saturday, December 15, and Boy Scout Troop 32 based in Middle Point will be participating in the laying of wreaths in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

The Van Wert Elks lodge is proud to be able to remember deceased veterans during this holiday season.