Vantage bd. hires interim OTC director; discusses audit

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The final Vantage Career Center Board of Education meeting of 2018 on Thursday was a fast one, lasting just 32 minutes.

While moving through a light agenda, Superintendent Rick Turner told the board that lawmakers are working on graduation requirements, which will remain the same for 2019, with minor revisions expected for 2020, and he explained the state legislature is expected to look at a new school funding law.

“Representatives Robert Cupp of Lima and John Patterson (Jefferson) are reviewing the current formula and suggesting changes to it,” Turner said. “We have a new governor and a lot of new legislators coming in, so it’s going to be a robust year in that regard.”

During her report to the board, Treasurer Laura Peters said Vantage’s state audit is coming to a close.

“The lady that was in today thought everything was in compliance and looked really good, so it’s going on to her supervisor for the final review,” Peters explained. “If everything turns out fine with that and they don’t have any further questions, they’ll wrap that up and send it to the state for signature.”

High School Director Tony Unverferth thanked Vantage’s home schools for recently sending hundreds of eighth-graders to check out the career center.

“We had over 800 kids come in, and their teachers, principals, and counselors participated,” Unverferth said. “That’s definitely a big thing because it doesn’t happen at every career center.”

Board members agreed to hire former Ohio Technical Center/Adult Education director Kit Tyler as interim OTC director at a rate of $275 per day. Tyler is filling in for OTC Director Missy McClurg, who’s on sick leave.

Tyler updated the board on the school’s fire charter, and board members hired Austin Miller and Brian Sheets as firefighting instructors.

In other business, the board hired Chad Cupples, Michael Dirr, and Jason Miller as police academy instructors, and the board accepted the resignation of CDL Training Manager Jim Rosen, who’s retiring December 31.

Board President Pat Baumle was appointed president pro-tempore for the January 2019 organizational meeting.

The board approved 15-year, 100 percent TIF (Tax Increment Financing) agreements with County View Farm and AGR Farms, both in Cloverdale.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 10, 2019, starting at 7 p.m. The organizational meeting will be held first, followed by the regular meeting.