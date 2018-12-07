Robert E. Weaver

Robert E. Weaver, 88, of Convoy, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Friday, December 7, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born August 23, 1930, in Tully Township, the son of Earl Raymond and Cecil Inez (Bell) Weaver, who both preceded him in death. A 1949 graduate of Convoy High School, Robert married the love of his life, the former Elsie M. Hart on May 5, 1951, and she preceded him in death.

Together, they were members of Mount Victory United Brethren Church in Adams County, Indiana. Robert went on to work at Bordon’s Cheese in Van Wert for 32 years before moving on to Eaton Corporation, also in Van Wert, for 15 years. He enjoyed gardening and tinkering around on lawn mowers and small motors.

He is survived by his daughters, Bonnie (Jacob) Delgado, Connie (Jose) Martinez, and Patti Gutierrez, all of Van Wert; a sister, Mary Jo Gibson of Monroeville, Indiana; five grandchildren, Kim (Eric) Bauman of Convoy, Bart (Teresa) Say of Van Wert, Meranda (Terry) Marsee of Decatur, Indiana; Yvonne (Justin) Smith of Germantown, and Robert A. Delgado of Columbus; 10 great-grandchildren, Austin, Haley, Hanna, Lindsey, Demian, Rich, Brooke, Tyler, Reese, and Emma; and two great-great grandchildren, Karsyn and Ayva.

A sister, Wilma Thomas, Anna Clingenpeel, and Sharon Kay Heller; and brothers, Donald and Doyle “Curly” Weaver, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 11, at Gearhart & Jurczyk Funeral Home in Convoy, with the Rev. Mark Rutledge officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation will be from 2- p.m. Monday, December 10, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart@gmail.com.