Kemler wins weekly award

Lincolnview High School senior basketball player Ethan Kemler is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Kemler scored the winning basket as time expired during Saturday’s 58-57 season opening victory over Van Wert. “Ethan is a student athlete who works hard in the classroom and on the floor,” head coach Brett Hammons said. “I am proud of the effort that he has shown, and he has also become one of our leaders.” All area high school coaches and athletic directors may send nominations for the weekly award to sports@thevwindependent.com. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent