Jack Lee Frysinger Sr.

Jack Lee Frysinger Sr., 92, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Friday, December 7, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born July 8, 1926, in Rockford, the son Charles E. And Blanche (Ralston) Frysinger, who both preceded him in death. On June 23, 1944, he married the former Ruth E. Pond, who survives.

Other survivors include his two sons, Jack Lee (Deborah) Frysinger Jr., of Naples, Florida, and Richard D. (Tina) Frysinger of Amelia; a daughter-in-law, Teresa Frysinger; 12 grandchildren, Cali Gregory, Heidi Huffman, Camille Garbash, Susan Ford, David Frysinger, Jason Frysinger, Joel Frysinger, Erin Frysinger, Carisa Lanning, Cayla Frysinger, Kyle Frysinger, and Shelby Frysinger; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A son, Gary Wayne Frysinger; one brother, Rex Frysinger; and a sister, Vivian Clay, also preceded him in death.

Jack was graduate of Rockford High School, where he was active in various sports. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He had worked at the Railway Express Agency for 27 years, Eaton Corporation, and at Derry Drugs. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert, where he was head usher for 25 years and had served on several boards and committees.

Jack had coached Little League and Pony League baseball for over 12 years and also Bitty Basketball at the Van Wert YMCA. He also officiated high school basketball for many years.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 10, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Revs. Paul W. Miller and Kurt Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, where military honors will be rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, December 9, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: American Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.