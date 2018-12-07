Girls’ hoops: Lancers win, VW, CHS fall

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview 53 Lima Central Catholic 52

Brianna Ebel hit a three pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, then Adia Welch scored the game winning trey with 1.9 seconds left in the extra session to give Lincolnview a 53-52 win over visiting Lima Central Catholic on Thursday.

Lakin Brant led the Lady Lancers with 12 points, while Welch and Annie Mendenhall each finished with 10.

Lincolnview (2-1) will return to action Monday at New Bremen.

Columbus Grove 55 Crestview 40

At Columbus Grove, Crestview trailed 17-8 after one quarter and couldn’t recover in a 55-40 loss in the NWC opener for both teams on Thursday.

Olivia Cunningham led the Lady Knights with 13 points, while Lexi Gregory finished with 12 points and four rebounds. Columbus Grove’s Kenzie King led all scorers with 19 points.

Crestview (2-2, 0-1 NWC) will host Bluffton on Thursday.

Defiance 60 Van Wert 27

The Lady Cougars dropped Thursday’s Western Buckeye League opener to visiting Defiance 60-27.

No other information was available.

Van Wert (1-3, 0-1 WBL) will host Spencerville on Monday.