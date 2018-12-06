Westwood plans drug abuse workshop

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — Westwood Behavioral Health will be hearing another testimonial of a graduate from the local Drug Court and Intensive Outpatient Treatment programs. This time, however, it will be a graduate from Westwood’s Paulding County program.

The session will be held Monday, December 10, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Drug Court is a sentencing alternative treatment program for people suffering from substance abuse who are involved in the legal system, while the Intensive Outpatient Program is an evidence-based treatment program providing a minimum of nine hours of substance use treatment per week at Westwood Behavioral Health Center in Van Wert and Paulding counties.

The speaker on Monday will share what kinds of family support were most helpful on the recovery journey and why these supports are so integral to the recovery process. The speaker will also discuss what aspects of treatment have been the most meaningful.

This event is free and open to the public; no registration required. For this very special session, Westwood will be changing the location to its Paulding County office: the Westwood Behavioral Health Center North Campus, 501 McDonald Pike in Paulding.

Transportation is available upon request. Call 419.238.3434 to schedule a ride to and from the event. There is no charge for transportation; however, those wanting transportation will need to schedule a ride prior to 2 p.m. the day of the event.