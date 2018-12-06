VW County DJFS director to retire soon

VW independent/submitted information

Director Marcia Drake has announced her upcoming retirement from the Van Wert County Department of Job and Family Services (VWCDJFS), effective December 31.

During her 21-year tenure at the VWCDJFS, Drake has been a valuable and productive employee to the county. Serving previously as business administrator of the county DJFS Fiscal Department — and as director since 2014 — Drake’s knowledge and experience alone will be tough to replace.

Drake’s successor, Erinn Mendenhall-Sellers, was chosen by the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners because she brings many of her own strengths to the position. Mendenhall-Sellers has worked for the Allen County Department of Job and Family Services (ACDJFS) for more than 20 years. She has experience managing a number of different programs within the ACDJFS and looks forward to being able to make a positive impact on Van Wert County — where she was born and raised.

Mendenhall-Sellers is a Lincolnview High School graduate and currently lives in Van Wert County.

The commissioners said they feel the new director will bring the same positive attitude and strength of character to the workplace that Drake currently provides.

Drake’s service to the county has been exemplary and much appreciated, and the county commissioners formally thanked Drake for her more than two decades of service to the county.

Mendenhall-Sellers’ first day of employment with the VWCDJFS is scheduled for today, Thursday, December 6.