James A. Thomas

James A. “Jim” Thomas, 74, of Convoy, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born January 14, 1944, in Mendon, the son of Freda (Dillbone) and Max Thomas, who both preceded him in death. In 1972, he married the former Becky Wolf, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Paula Dawson of Convoy; one son, Scott Thomas of Convoy; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

His son-in-law, Rodney Dawson; five brothers, Maxi, Gene, Bill, Jerry, and Ron Thomas, and a sister, Pam Vannette, also preceded him in death.

A celebration of Jim’s life will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with military honors rendered by combined units of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

