Crestview football awards

The Crestview Football program concluded its season with head coach Jared Owens and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season that ended in the regional semi-finals. Football Scholar Athletes include: (above, row 1, left to right) – Caylib Pruett, Logan Gerardot, Kaden Short, Riley Saylor, Griffin Painter, Jordan Perrott, Derick Dealey, Kole Small, and Drew Kline. Row 2 – Gavin Preston, Carson Kreischer, Korbin Hartman, Devan Roberts, Isaiah LaTurner, Robbie Gonzalez, Micah Snyder, Brody Brecht, Javin Etzler, Riley Wilson, Colby Swager, and Wade Sheets. Football Special Awards (below, row 1, left to right) – Robbie Gonzalez (PRIDE Award, Captain Award, NWC First Team Offense/Defense, Sledgehammer Award), Riley Saylor (PRIDE Award, Captain Award), Wade Sheets (NWC First Team Offense/Defense), Brody Brecht (Defensive Knight Award, NWC First Team Defense, Second Team Offense), and Micah Snyder (PRIDE Award, NWC First Team Offense/Defense). Row 2– Colby Swager (Keeper of the Hammer), Logan Gerardot (PRIDE Award), Drew Kline (PRIDE Award, Captain Award, NWC First Team Offense, Second Team Defense, NWC Offensive Player of the Year), Gavin Preston (PRIDE Award), Kole Small (NWC Honorable Mention Offense) and Isaiah LaTurner (PRIDE Award, NWC 2nd Team Defense, Keeper of the Hammer). Crestview photos