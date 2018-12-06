Crestview Christmas concert dates set

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Music Department will be presenting its high school Christmas concert on Monday, December 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Performing that evening will be the Jazz Band, high school chorus, Knight Vision show choir, and the Concert Band. Doors will open at 7 that evening.

On Thursday, December 13, the middle school Christmas concert will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 that evening.

Performing will be the sixth grade band, middle school band, sixth grade swing choir, and middle school swing choir.