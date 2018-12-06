Crestview cheer awards

The Crestview football cheer program recently recognized the squad’s accomplishments during the 2018 season. Cheer Scholar Athlete awards were presented to (row 1, left to right): Maisee Short, Dreama Hampton (also won MVP award), Chelsea Taylor, Josce Gallimore, and Emily Barricklow. Row 2: Jamie Balliet, Alyssa Hoersten, Haley Sheets, Lexi Harter, Nevaeh Pruett, and Alex Stefanek. Not pictured: Rosie Bogle, Alyssa Sparks, Jacqueline LeMieux and Amber Young. Crestview photo