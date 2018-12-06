The Van Wert County Courthouse

Crestview cheer awards

The Crestview football cheer program recently recognized the squad’s accomplishments during the 2018 season. Cheer Scholar Athlete awards were presented to (row 1, left to right): Maisee Short, Dreama Hampton (also won MVP award), Chelsea Taylor, Josce Gallimore, and Emily Barricklow. Row 2: Jamie Balliet, Alyssa Hoersten, Haley Sheets, Lexi Harter, Nevaeh Pruett, and Alex Stefanek. Not pictured: Rosie Bogle, Alyssa Sparks, Jacqueline LeMieux and Amber Young. Crestview photo

