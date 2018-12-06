Club members at photography workshop

Members of the Van Wert Area Photography Club traveled to the Richardson Bretz Memorial Building in Celina on November 27 to see professional photographer Chuck Haney’s hour-long multimedia presentation. Members of the Lima and host Celina camera clubs, as well as enough interested others, including Haney’s mom, filled the room. Several of those present expressed their satisfaction with one or more of Chuck’s on-location photography workshops they had attended.

Haney grew up on a farm near Defiance and, after trying a number of different jobs, decided to do photography full time. His success can be measured in the large number of magazine covers, calendars, and coffee table books he has produced. He explained that he’s not a specialized photographer, but rather one who photographs anything that catches his eye. His show was evidence of the wide range of subjects he has photographed, often catching them in less than 1/1000th of a second, such as a nearby lightning strike.

Expecting to see an array of equipment — Haney had just a laptop with external speakers, while images were displayed on a moderately sized TV and he narrated the show as it went along — I was impressed by the crispness of every image and the vibrancy of the colors.

He said that he took exception to those suggesting that he must spend a lot of time editing, and went on to say that he has a 50-megapixel camera and takes full advantage of its features.

Haney concluded his show by answering questions and greeting those present. The Celina club provided cookies and punch after the show.

The VWAPC plans to hold its annual Christmas Dinner at the Black Angus on Main restaurant on East Main Street in Van Wert at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 13. Members may order off the menu and there will be a brief business meeting following the meal.