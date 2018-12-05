Stephen Louise Cico

Stephen Louis Cico, 77, of Bluffton, South Carolina, and formerly of Decatur, Indiana, died Monday, December 3, 2018, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida.

He was born July 17, 1941, in Lorain, the son of Steve and Margaret (Golobich) Cico, who both preceded him in death. On August 28, 1965, he married the former Carol Elaine Provci, formerly of Rockford, who survives at the residence.

Other survivors include two son, Stephen John Cico, M.D., M.Ed., of Indianapolis, Indiana, and David Christopher Cico, Ph.D., of Atlanta, Georgia; a daughter, Catherine Marie Cico, Psy.D., of Cocoa, Florida; one grandchild; a brother, Gary Cico of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; and one sister, Marilyn Havas of Sheffield Village.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 10, at St. Teresa Catholic Church outside of Rockford, with Father Vince Wirtner officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, December 9, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, followed by a rosary service at 5 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Havlicek Memorial Lecture Series in Applied Econometrics at The Ohio State University online at https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=603017or Sun City Tennis Association (SCTA), c/o Bruce McConnell, 120 Thomas Bee Drive, Bluffton, SC 29909.

