Flagstar ‘smooth transition’ a little rough

Van Wert independent

Some customers of the local Wells Fargo Bank office are finding that the transition to Flagstar Banks is not going as smoothly as Flagstar had promised. Flagstar recently purchased 52 former Wells Fargo banks in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin as part of Wells Fargo’s goal of reducing retail banking branches by 5,000. However, the first day of Flagstar operations at the local bank saw a number of problems.

A number of local customers complained on social media of being unable to log into their accounts on Monday and to gain access their money, and the parking lot of the Van Wert Flagstar Bank was full of vehicles a good part of yesterday as customers tried to obtain assistance, often unsuccessfully, from bank employees.

Flagstar had previously noted that it expected the transition from Wells Fargo to proceed seamlessly, but, if Monday’s activity is any indicator, that confidence may have been somewhat misplaced.

On Monday, Flagstar released the following statement on its Facebook page:

“This weekend, Flagstar Bank transferred nearly 200,000 customers from Wells Fargo as part of the purchase of 52 branches,” the statement read. “While the vast majority of customers have come over just fine, as often happens with transactions of this size, there have been some issues in taking care of our customers as they make this change.

“We take our responsibility to customers very seriously, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. We are working quickly and diligently to solve online and call center access issues. The same Wells Fargo bankers that have built great relationships with these customers are available in the branches, and systems are now in place to serve them.”