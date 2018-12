Crestview downs Parkway

Crestview’s Lexi Gregory (5) is surrounded by Parkway’s Leah Harshman (24) and Kris Kirby (10) during Tuesday’s night’s non-conference game at Parkway High School. Gregory and the Lady Knights won 50-27, marking the second straight victory for Crestview. Both teams are now 2-1, and Crestview will travel to Columbus Grove on Thursday, while Parkway will host Minster. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent