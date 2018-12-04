Shirley A. Adams

Shirley A. Adams, 83, of rural Spencerville, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018, at her residence.

She was born December 15, 1934, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Homer Elsworth and Vera Mae (Ankney) Foreman, who both preceded her in death.Her first husband, John Gilbert Sigler, is deceased. She then married Robert Dean Adams on May 24, 1969, and he died May 11, 2016.

Shirley is survived by four children, Brenda Rae Sigler (Jim) Wise of Hillsdale, Michigan, Kim J. (LuAnn) Sigler of Rockford, Jodi N. (Eric Winner) Adams Veit of Celina, and Troy Robert (Cheryl) Adams of Spencerville; eight grandchildren, Ryan Blue, Steven Blue, Lauren Blue Keiffer, Angie Sigler Stephenson, J.R. Sigler, RJ Veit, Paige Veit, and Tye Adams; and nine great-grandchildren. A sister-in-law, Rosemary Foreman, survives in Van Wert.

A sister and three brothers, Eugene (Norma) Foreman, Homer Robert (Leotta) Foreman, Virginia “Ginny” (William David) Pollock, and Byron Foreman, also preceded her in death.

A 1952 graduate of Van Wert High School, Shirley worked at Federal Mogul Corporation and Teleflex Corporation in Van Wert, and retired from Milcor in Lima in 1997. She had belonged to the Van Wert County Farm Bureau.

She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, but had been attending Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, near Mendon.

Shirley enjoyed her family and grandchildren very much, and liked to attend her grandchildren’s sporting events.She enjoyed taking care of her yard and the farm animals. Shirley was very fond of hummingbirds, spending time feeding and watching them. Toby, Shirley’s dog, was a special member of her family.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Tomlinson Cemetery, near Mendon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to State of the Heart Care.

Arrangements were made by W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina.

