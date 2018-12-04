Santa Claus schedules Scott Lions visit

VW independent/submitted information

SCOTT — Santa Claus will be making a stop at the Scott Lions Club this coming Saturday, December 8, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Area children should bring their Christmas lists for Santa, while their parents and others should bring their appetites for the special Saturday home-style breakfast of biscuits and gravy, which will be served from 9 a.m. until noon.

Donations will be accepted for the breakfast, and the money will be used for local Lions charities.