VW wrestlers open season in Sidney

Van Wert independent sports

SIDNEY — Versailles won the Jim McCracken Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, while Van Wert finished 10th out of 12 teams.

In the championship round, Van Wert’s Isaiah Bretz won the 152 pound title by pinning Benjamin Logan’s Joel Abbott in 1:18, while teammate Gabe Steyer finished second in the 145 pound weight class, dropping an 11-9 decision to Tecumseh’s Cyle Wells.

Malachi Battle took fifth place in the 182 pound weight class with a 9-0 decision over Caleb Welch of Allen East. Thurston Miler finished sixth after being pinned by Matthew Creamer of Benjamin Logan.

Van Wert will return to action Thursday at Defiance.