Local gas prices down nearly 20 cents

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert gasolines prices fell 19 cents in the past week, but were still at least 10 cents higher than the state average as of Monday morning.

According to the GasBuddy gasoline price website, the Murphy’s USA service station had the lowest price in town at $2.23 a gallon, while both Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on North Washington and South Shannon streets were a penny higher at $2.24 a gallon. The Lassus Handy Dandy and One Stop Shop stations on North Washington, as well as the Shell station on South Washington were at $2.25 a gallon, while the Brookside Marathon station was selling gasoline for $2.34 a gallon, and the Short Stop Sunoco station was at $2.41 a gallon on Monday.

Gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 12.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.13 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 10 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.43 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices Sunday were 19.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 40.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 31.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Motorists finally have something to be excited about: gas prices plummeting, with at least one gas station in 27 states offering a gallon of gasoline at $1.99 per gallon or less,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The national average stands at its lowest point of 2018, having fallen nearly 50 cents since the start of October, keeping nearly $200 million in the pockets of Americans every single day, acting as an economic stimulus ahead of the holidays.

“While OPEC will be meeting this week to discuss the possibility of cutting oil production in light of the $25 per barrel drop in prices since October, Americans will likely see falling prices at least for one more week,” DeHaan added. “In addition, the promise of a trade deal with China may boost confidence in the economy, pushing global oil demand back up and driving prices higher.

“Motorists are encouraged to continue shopping around to find the best deals at the pump and prices under $2 per gallon while they last,” DeHaan said.