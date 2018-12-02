Myron E. Cashel

Myron E. “Mike” Cashel, 86, of Van Wert. died at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, December 2, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born October 14, 1932, in Van Wert County, the son of Russell and Wilma (Rogers) Cashel, who both preceded him in death. On April 14, 1957, he married the former June Clutter, who survives in Van Wert.

Mike retired from the maintenance department at Thomas Edison Center after 24 years of service. He was a Korean War veteran of the United States Navy, and served two years each on USS Iowaand USS Columbus. Mike had also attended reunions for both ships. He was a former president and trustee of the Ohio Polka Boosters from 1986-1987 and had also served as president of the Rogers Family Reunion.

Mike enjoyed landscaping and working around the house, and had also been invited to try out for the St. Louis Cardinals professional baseball organization as a young man. He was a lifetime member of the Grover Hill Veterans of Foreign Wars post and American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert, and he also attended First United Brethren in Christ Church in Van Wert.

Survivors include two children, Vicki (Steven) Chavarria of Van Wert and Rick (Lisa) Cashel of Convoy; and a sister, Marcia Cashel of Cambridge.

A son, Brad Cashel; and two brothers, Roger and Dennis Cashel, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Jody Harr officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with military graveside honors rendered by combined units of Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803, both in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, December 6, the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.