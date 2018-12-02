Linda F. Young

Linda F. Young, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:42 p.m. November 30, 2018, at Van Wert Health.

She was born October 13, 1952, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Donald and Jennie (Miller) Shroyer, who both preceded her in death. On May 29, 1970 she married Timothy J. Young, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include three children, Tamara (Jeremy) Snyder of Gaston, South Carolina, Rebecca Cummings of Van Wert, and Jay (Christina) Young of Ohio City; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Victor Shroyer of Columbus; and one sister, Sharon Young of Middle Point.

Nine brothers and sisters also preceded her in death.

Private family services will be held in Venedocia Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials: American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.