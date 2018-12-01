Vantage gives to vet group

Vantage Career Center Student Ambassadors held their annual Veterans Day fundraiser and sold small flags to be placed in a flag field displayed on the Vantage front lawn to honor veterans. Through those sales, 539 flags were sold, raising $269.50 to donate to American Legion Post 297 in Payne. Presenting the check to Post Commander Tim Baumle and Financial Officer Norm Meyers are Student Ambassador Advisor Ray Gibson and senior student representatives Ethan Geise/Industrial Mechanics (Ottoville), Corbin Contreras/Construction Equipment Technology (Van Wert), Brock Schooley/Construction Equipment Technology (Paulding), and Austin Weyraugh/Precision Machining (Fort Jennings). Vantage photo