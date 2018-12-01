Ministerial Assoc. plans Advent service

VW independent/submitted information

Trinity Friends Church will be hosting the Van Wert County Ministerial Association’s annual Advent service at 7 p.m. this Sunday, December 2.

Advent is a season observed in Christian churches and homes as a time of expectant waiting and preparation for the Nativity of Jesus Christ at Christmas as well as the return of Jesus at the second coming. Advent comes from the Latin word for Coming, the coming of Jesus into the world. Beginning on the first Sunday in December and for four Sundays and weeks of Advent, Christians prepare for and remember the true meaning of Christmas.

With all the commercialism of the Christmas season, sometimes the true meaning of the Christmas is lost in the hustle and stress of the Christmas season.

Over the centuries have come many traditions connected with Advent. Lighting of candles is a primary focus in many homes and churches. Each Sunday a candle is lit representing a focus of the true meaning of Christmas.

First is Hope, celebrating the coming of Jesus as the hope for a hurting and lost world. Second is Faith, representing that through faith in Jesus Christ, mankind can find eternal life and purpose in life. Third is Joy, which symbolizes the message the angels brought to lowly shepherds that the coming of the Messiah was for all people and that God the Father so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whoever believes in Him would not perish but have eternal life. Fourth is Peace, that Jesus came and gave His life to bring peace between God and man and with one another. Last, but not least, the fifth candle represents Light proclaiming Jesus as the Light of the world is lit on Christmas day.

“Our world today is being torn apart, if only we could focus in this Christmas season on hope, faith, joy, and peace, and Jesus, how much better our world could be,” said Pastor Paul Hamrick of the Ministerial Association.

The Van Wert County Ministerial Association invites all people to join it for the celebrate of this Advent Christmas season. Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert. For more information, contact Pastor Hamrick at 419.771.9378.