Crime Stoppers 11/30/18

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve a criminal damaging that occurred at Franklin Park.

Sometime between November 21 and November 26, someone entered the men’s bathroom and broke several items. The soap dispenser was pulled from the wall and the stall divider and the doors were ripped off the wall.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!