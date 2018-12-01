County Auditor now offering dog licenses

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County dog licenses for 2019 are now on sale at the County Auditor’s Office, Room 205 in the Van Wert County Courthouse, and at the following locations:

Van Wert Animal Clinic, 13995 Lincoln Highway

Dog House Grooming, 117 N. Washington St.

Emme Lu’s, 7079 U.S. 127

Hall Lumber Company, 122 S. Main St. in Convoy

J & R Merchandising, 200 Walcott St. in Willshire

Ohio City Express, 511 W. Carmean St. in Ohio City

Rambler’s Roost, 18191-A Lincoln Highway in Middle Point

Van Wert Veterinary Clinic, 11251 Van Wert-Decatur Road

A self-addressed stamped envelope, along with the proper fee, must accompany the return of the application by mail. If purchasing a tag at one of the above locations, take any license application received in the mail.

Licenses cost $17 per dog. A penalty of $17 per one-year tag must be paid, in addition to license cost and fee, for licenses purchased for dogs 3 months of age or older after January 31, 2019.

A three-year tag, which costs $51, and a lifetime dog tag, which costs $170, are available only in the Auditor’s Office.

Kennel licenses are $85 for five tags. Extra tags are $1 each. Penalty for kennel licenses is $85 if purchased after January 31, 2019.

All dogs in the county 3 months old or older require a license.

County dog owners may also order dog tags online from December 1 of this year to January 31, 2019, only. Go to www.doglicenses.us/OH/VanWert/.

For more information, contact Kaitlyn at the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office at 419.238.0843.