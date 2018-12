Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur turned the switch to light up the city’s Christmas tree in Fountain Park to culminate Main Street Van Wert’s Very Merry Main Street Christmas ceremony. Local musician Wes Thompson also entertained the large crowd gathered in the park, while Santa Claus took children’s Christmas wishes and Truly Divine and Brewed Expressions handed out free hot chocolate and goodies. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent