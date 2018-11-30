OPERS meeting to offer health care info

VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that a public meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, December 3, in the Marsh Foundation Auditorium, 1229 Lincoln Highway in Van Wert, to provide information on the Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA) offered through the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS).

A representative from OPERS will be in attendance to give a presentation titled, “How to Use Your HRA Account.”

Area residents who are OPERS retirees, are 65 or over, and meet the OPERS health care requirements, may want to attend this meeting. Local residents under OPERS may also want to attend this meeting to plan for their retirement needs if they are nearing that point in their lives.