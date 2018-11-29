WERT to carry select state title games

Van Wert independent sports

WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will team up with the OHSAA Radio Network to broadcast three of the seven state championship football games live from Canton.

Thursday

Division II – Akron Hoban vs. Massillon Washington, 7:30 p.m. pregame, 8 p.m. kickoff

Friday

Division VI – Marion Local vs. Kirtland, 10 a.m. pregame, 10:30 a.m. kickoff

Saturday

Division VII – McComb vs. Glouster Trimble, 10 a.m. pregame, 10:30 a.m. kickoff