VWCS AD Hershey, board member Hurless both resign

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The Van Wert City Board of Education accepted the resignations of high school athletic director Craig Hershey and board member Cindy Hurless during Wednesday night’s monthly meeting.

Hershey, who had been athletic director since 2016, was placed on paid administrative leave on October 23. His resignation will take effect December 20.

“He has resigned to pursue another career,” Superintendent Vicki Brunn said in a short statement.

Middle School Athletic Director Ben Collins was named interim athletic director, retroactive to October 23.

Hurless’s resignation was effective after last night’s meeting.

“The board deserves someone who can give their full attention, as does the school (system),” Hurless explained. “I’ve had a job change that doesn’t allow me to do that.”

Hurless, who served on the school board for four years, was recently promoted to chief operating officer at Central Insurance Companies.

“Thank you for all that you’ve done,” Board President Debby Compton said to Hurless. “You played a very active role on our board and I think that everybody appreciates everything that you’ve done.

Board members also accepted the resignation of boys’ soccer coach Matt Hernandez.

During his report, VWHS Principal Bob Priest told the board that another population group is being considered for inclusion in the district’s CEO (Career Education Opportunities) program.

“We want to expand that program to fit the basic needs of our community, which if you listen to Stacy Adam, the economic development director, she’ll tell you that, within the next five years, Van Wert stands to lose 50 percent of its employees due to retirement,” Priest explained. “That’s an alarming figure for me, so we want to expand the program to include students who are not going to college.”

Priest also noted that 77 percent of good jobs with a minimum salary of $35,000 are in the skilled service industry, and he told the board that he shared the idea with staff members last week and received a positive response.

During his report to the board, Treasurer Mike Ruen said income tax revenue for the third quarter of this year was up six percent and he noted the same tax revenue increased by 9.4 percent for the fiscal year.

In other business, the board approved a number of policy updates, and agreed to hire JoAnne Simmerman as family and children first fiscal assistant; Eli Alvarez as a high school paraprofessional; Samantha Fleming as middle school basketball cheerleading coach; Steve Hellman as junior varsity boys’ bowling coach and Calvin Rhodes as junior varsity girls’ bowling coach. Nate Hoverman was approved as a volunteer coach for indoor track.

Board members graciously accepted several donations including $500 each from Advanced Biological Marking and Citizens National Bank, and $1,000 from Van Rue Properties, all for the high school robotics club; $1000 from the Cooper Family Foundation for the VH Cooper Scholarship; $100 from Christopher Golliver for the High School Spanish Club; $500 from Van Wert Vision for Bowling T-shirts, and $200 from Ty and Jennifer McClain for the Wrestling Athletic Account.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, in the board conference room at the S.F. Goedde Building.