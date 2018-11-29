Pigskin Pick’Em: State Championship Editon

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The 2018 high school football season will come to an end in Canton with seven championship games in three days.

Just one area team will play for a state titl, and it’s against a familiar opponent. In Division VI, Marion Local will square off against Kirtland in a rematch of last year’s title game. The two teams have met in the title game three times in four years. Just one other defending champion (Akron Hoban, Division II) is back to defend it’s title.

Last week I was 1-1 with my state semifinal picks, correctly picking Marion Local over Seneca East, but missing on St. Marys Memorial-Cincinnati Wyoming. My overall postseason record is 16-6.

Here are my picks for the state championship games:

Thursday

Division II: Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (14-0)

Hoban has won three straight state championships, while Massillon is looking for it’s first on-the-field state title. I’d like to see Massillon win, but I have to go with Hoban.

The pick: Akron Hoban

Friday

Division VI: Kirtland (14-0) vs. Marion Local (13-1)

Kirtland won the poll championship, but the Flyers have won back to back state titles. This should be a close game, but I think Marion Local wins.

The pick: Marion Local

Division III: Kettering Archbishop Alter (13-1) vs. Chagrin Falls Kenston (13-1)

Kettering Alter, this year’s poll champion, isn’t flashy at all, but the Knights get the job done. I think Kenston could pull the upset, but I’m going with Alter.

The pick: Kettering Alter

Division I: Lakewood St. Edward (10-3) vs. Cincinnati Colerain (14-0)

Big boy football. Both are powerhouses who play tough schedules, but I like Colerain in this one.

The pick: Colerain

Saturday

Division VII: McComb (13-1) vs. Glouster Trimble (13-1)

Teams from the southeastern portion of the state haven’t had much luck in the finals. I’m going with the Panthers in this one.

The pick: McComb

Division V: Orrville (12-2) vs. Johnstown-Monroe (13-1)

Many consider Orrville to be a surprise finalist, while the Fighting Johnnies finished as the fourth ranked team in the state. There’s really no pressure on Orville, but I’m picking Johnstown-Monroe.

The pick: Johnstown-Monroe

Division IV: No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (14-0) vs. Girard (13-1)

This is pretty simple. After seeing what Cincinnati Wyoming did to St. Marys last week, I’m going with the Cowboys.

The pick: Cincinnati Wyoming